Sponsored: A driving force in the European utility scale PV market

The Sungrow SG3125HV. In 2020, the company commissioned a 200 MW project in Germany with this central inverter, among a longer list of lighthouse projects in Europe.

Europe’s utility scale solar installations have been consistently growing and the market volume achieved in 2019 is due to more than double by 2024, says market research company IHS Markit. To support the explosive growth of green energy, Sungrow plans to increase its local workforce in Europe by 35% in 2021.

Sungrow has demonstrated its strong position in the utility scale sector, supplying its SG3125HV central inverters to the largest projects in Greece, Germany, and Spain in 2020. The SG3125HV is a highly reliable, containerized 3.125 MW inverter that focuses on grid stability and grid-forming functions through its advanced voltage and frequency ride-through capability. The high-voltage ride-through (HVRT) is up to 1.4 U n nominal voltage. It can also feed reactive power during low-voltage ride-through (LVRT), bringing more reliability to the utility and further reducing grid interconnection risk.

“Sungrow became the main supplier for all large scale utility projects in Europe in 2020. Together with our localized medium-voltage solution we supplied several lighthouse projects across Europe,” said Stefan Froböse, chief technology officer for Sungrow Europe.

Much of Sungrow’s success comes from its commitment to providing world-class PV inverters to meet the growing demands of green energy. This commitment is reflected by focusing on innovation, with the world’s largest R&D team in the renewable sector. The company has grown exponentially, with Europe becoming its most crucial PV market outside China.

Sungrow released its high-performance SG125HX string inverter to support ground-mounted utility scale projects and it is compatible with the growing preference for high-wattage bifacial solar modules. With its compact design and a light weight of only 70kg, the latest 125 kW solution aims at fast installation and easy commissioning, and is already available for sale in Europe.

As per a 2020 report from leading trade body, SolarPower Europe, Spain is the world’s largest market for subsidy-free solar projects and has seen an enormous surge in PV utility scale projects in recent years.

Sungrow released its most powerful turnkey solution system in 2020, the SG6250HV-MV. The 1500V (DC) turnkey system is integrated with two central inverter units of the latest SG3125HV, packing twice the power in one system. The inverter was strategically designed with a DC/AC ratio of up to 1.8, enabling increased efficiency at lower solar PV systems cost. The SG6250HV-MV was instantly embraced by the Spanish solar market and installed in more than 200 MW of utility scale project capacity scattered around Spain.

“This plug-and-play turnkey solution is quite convenient for utility projects in Europe, as there is no need to do any additional work at the PV plant, except the connection of DC and medium voltage AC,” said Javier Blanco, technical director of PV at Sungrow Europe. “Almost 6.9 MW, achieved in a 40ft container size can only be possible after huge R&D efforts to increase the power density of our last-generation central inverters.”

Get in touch with Sungrow Europe at sales@sungrow-emea.com to learn more about its products, portfolio, webinars, and more.