REC postpones investment decision for 4 GW French solar factory to second quarter

From pv magazine France
Norwegian solar module manufacturer REC, a unit of Chinese chemical company Chemchina, has postponed to the second quarter the final investment decision on the construction of a heterojunction PV module factory at the eastern part of the ZACEuropole II industrial area in Hambach, near Sarreguemines, in the northwestern French region of Moselle.
This emerges from a document published by the French National Commission of Public Debate (CNDP) on the public consultation the company started in February on the project. The manufacturer specified that a public enquiry on the ongoing administrative proceedings with local authorities should take place in May. “These will be the decisive factor in REC Solar France's final decision to create a photovoltaic panel manufacturing plant in Hambach,” it further explained. “The finalizing of financing is now scheduled for the second quarter of 2021.”
REC is planning to produce modules at the facility with a product design already used on a smaller scale at its site in Singapore and based on research by the French Commissariat à l'Energie Atomique (CEA), through the Institute National Solar Energy Authority (INES).
Popular content
According to the preliminary consultation document, the new factory will cover almost 148,000 square meters. The start of work is expected in June 2021. Everything will be done on-site: production of cells, assembly of modules and quality control as well as receipt of raw materials and shipment of finished products. The plant is scheduled to begin operations in 2022, with 2 GWp produced per year before reaching its cruising speed in 2025, with 4 GWp per year – 9 million photovoltaic panels manufactured annually.
REC is planning to invest €680 million in the project.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.