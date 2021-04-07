Using optical film to concentrate light in large-scale PV

From pv magazine USA
Alberta Solar One – a 36,500-panel, 13.7 MW project that uses Morgan Solar’s SimbaX technology – is now in full operation.
Silfab Solar manufactured the panels, which use optical film to boost PV generation. The approach redirects and concentrates otherwise discarded light onto the PV cells.
Morgan Solar said it is working with partners on variants that can be incorporated into buildings and mitigate the impact of single-axis tracker shading on bifacial modules. The company said the films can be formatted for use in any panel manufacturer’s production processes.
Popular content
Morgan Solar develops light management solutions and sensors for the utility solar and building markets. It was established in 2007 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
The Alberta project was co-developed by Enbridge and Morgan Solar, with CAD 10 million ($7.96 million) in support from Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) and Sustainable Development Technology Canada. ERA was created in 2009 to help Alberta deliver on the province’s environmental and economic goals. ERA has committed CAD 646 million toward 204 projects worth CAD 4.5 billion.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.