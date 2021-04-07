Using optical film to concentrate light in large-scale PV

From pv magazine USA

Alberta Solar One – a 36,500-panel, 13.7 MW project that uses Morgan Solar’s SimbaX technology – is now in full operation.

Silfab Solar manufactured the panels, which use optical film to boost PV generation. The approach redirects and concentrates otherwise discarded light onto the PV cells.

Morgan Solar said it is working with partners on variants that can be incorporated into buildings and mitigate the impact of single-axis tracker shading on bifacial modules. The company said the films can be formatted for use in any panel manufacturer’s production processes.

Morgan Solar develops light management solutions and sensors for the utility solar and building markets. It was established in 2007 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

The Alberta project was co-developed by Enbridge and Morgan Solar, with CAD 10 million ($7.96 million) in support from Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) and Sustainable Development Technology Canada. ERA was created in 2009 to help Alberta deliver on the province’s environmental and economic goals. ERA has committed CAD 646 million toward 204 projects worth CAD 4.5 billion.