Jolywood plans new Indonesian fab

The move could open up access to the Indonesian and U.S. markets.

Suzhou-based solar company Jolywood is planning to invest in a new factory in Indonesia with its state-owned local partner.

The Jolywood (Taizhou) Solar Technology Co Ltd major subsidiary of the manufacturer is planning a fab able to produce 1 GW of solar cells and panels per year through a joint venture (JV) with PT Len Agra Energy. The venture will be 60% funded by the Chinese partner.

The Len Agra Energy solar manufacturer and project developer is owned by state-controlled energy company PT Len Industry and by PT Agra Surya Energy.

The fab will open up the Indonesian and U.S. markets for Jolywood, thanks to domestic content requirements instituted in the former country and the fact Indonesia is not among the nations upon which the U.S. imposes import duties on solar products.

The plans outlined by the Jolywood board indicate permission for the JV will have to be given by Chinese state departments including the Ministry of Commerce, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, and the National Development and Reform Commission, as well as their Indonesian counterparts.

Jolywood is the largest n-type TOPCon technology user and the only one with gigawatt scale production capacity for such products. The Jolywood website states the company had 5.1 GW of n-type TOPCon cell and module capacity last year.