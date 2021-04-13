Chinese PV Industry Brief: Another big polysilicon deal and rising wafer prices

Shanghai-listed Shangji Automation will buy 50,000 metric tons of polysilicon from module manufacturer Risen, which entered the poly market after merging with Juguang Silicon in November. The solar panel raw material will be supplied up to 2024 with prices to be set monthly.
Chinese wafer maker Zhonghuan Semiconductor has announced its latest monthly prices, with rises across the board. The cost of 210mm wafers will rise RMB0.17 per piece (US$0.026) to RMB6.33 (US$0.966). For 166mm products, a RMB0.30 premium will raise the cost to RMB3.98 per piece and 158.75mm wafers will be RMB0.30 more costly, at RMB3.81.
State-owned China Development Bank launched a RMB26 billion (US$3.97 billion) ‘carbon neutrality’ bond two weeks ago, according to London-based international NGO the Climate Bond Initiative. Certified by the NGO, which aims to leverage the global bond market for climate change solutions, the investment is said to be the first carbon neutrality bond issued on the Shanghai clearing house and will be used to finance clean energy facilities and urban rail projects.
