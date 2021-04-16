Trina launches tracking system for high-power modules

Chinese solar manufacturer Trina Solar has unveiled a new tracking system that is compatible with high-power modules with output between 400 W and 670 W.

The TrinaTracker Agile 1P Dual Row was conceived as a multi-drive, dual-slewing system that is claimed to have improved overall stability compared to other products and to show a reduced aeroelastic effect. This design, according to Trina, improves load transmission efficiency, avoids rotation error and enhances the overall structure.

“The spherical bearing can minimize the structure stress and deformation and further improve reliability and adaptability in complex terrains,” the manufacturer stated. “In addition, Agile 1P is equipped with sophisticated stow strategy, preventing the tracker from structural failure in gusty wind and strengthening system reliability.”

The tracker has a length of 72 meters, which the company says creates room for 120 modules per tracker. As a result, according to Trina's estimations, the capacity of a project can be increased by 15.6% under the same layout. “The intelligent SuperTrack algorithm can increase the Agile 1P's total power generation by up to 8%,” it stated. “With the cleaning robot effectively eliminating sands and dust on modules, system power generation can be enhanced by more than 10%.”

The new product can also reduce the number of trackers in a 1 MW project by 33% compared with conventional single-row one-in-portrait (1P) trackers, which in turn helps reduce the use of DC cables by 9%, the manufacturer added. The spherical bearing of the TrinaTracker features the self-alignment with an angle adjustability of 30%, which can correct the installation deviation and reduce failure rate as well as operation and maintenance costs,” the company said. “Furthermore, an innovative upgrade to the installation process that integrates the patented Trina-Clamp diminishes installation time by 50%.”

The product went through a series of comprehensive wind tunnel tests, including dynamic and static as well as full aeroelastic, the company added, without providing more technical details.