NTPC tenders 600 MW of wind-solar projects across India

From pv magazine India
State-run power producer NTPC has opened up bids to provide engineering, procurement and construction services for 600 MW of Interstate Transmission System-connected wind-solar hybrid projects throughout India.
NTPC Ltd. will develop the projects through its wholly owned subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd.
The projects will be hybrid wind-solar installations, connected via single points or separate injection points on the Interstate Transmission System. The minimum project capacity at a single location will be 50 MW, increasing in multiples of 10 MW.
The scope of work for the solar projects will include design, engineering, production, supply, testing, and commissioning, as well as operation and maintenance.
