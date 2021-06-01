Artificial neural networks and fuzzy logic for fault detection in PV systems

Researchers from the Zhengzhou University in China have created a new electrical fault detection system for PV systems by using the Adaptive Neuro-Fuzzy Inference System (ANFIS) methodology, which is an artificial neural network (ANN) technology based on the so-called Takagi–Sugeno fuzzy inference system.
The latter is a method to map an input to an output using fuzzy logic. Through this process, values of the input vector can be interpreted and, on the basis of some sets of fuzzy rules, corresponding values to the output vector can be assigned. The ANFIS method combines both neural networks and fuzzy logic principles within a single framework and, according to the Chinese group, is more accurate than fuzzy logic and artificial neural networks operating separately.
“Combining the ANN and fuzzy-set theory can provide advantages and overcome the disadvantages in both techniques,” the academics stated. “The ANFIS model can be trained without relying solely on expert knowledge sufficient for a fuzzy logic model.”
The model comprises seven inputs and one output. The seven input variables are I1 (Amperes), V1 (Volts), I2(Amperes), V2 (Volts), Irradiance (Klux), Temperature (°C), and Weather (sunny/cloudy), and the output variable is the fault state of the PV system.
The proposed ANFIS approach was tested on a 1.8 kW PV system’s experimental setup with both grid partitioning (GD) for hourly solar radiation forecasting and subtractive clustering (SC), which is an algorithm used to generate the tuned membership functions automatically in accordance to the domain knowledge and is the base to set up adaptive network inference systems.
Popular content
The methodology was found to be able to accurately detect PV fault states. “The proposed ANFIS SC methodology is superior to the ANFIS GP technique in accurately detecting PV fault states,” the researchers concluded, adding that the new technique was also able to accurately track the experimental data in comparison to soft-computing techniques.
The detection system is presented in the paper A smart fault detection approach for PV modules using Adaptive Neuro-Fuzzy Inference framework, published in Energy Reports.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.