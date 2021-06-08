Indian Railways tenders 740 MW of solar on its vacant land

From pv magazine India
The Railway Energy Management Company Limited unit of state-owned Indian Railways has invited bids to set up 740 MW of ground-mounted solar power plants on vacant railway land parcels.
The national rail network comprises 18 zones and each one that will host solar capacity will sign 25-year power purchase agreements with the successful solar developers in the exercise.
The projects – to be set up on a build, own, operate basis – will be constructed in the states of Gujarat (which will host 317 MW), Bihar (109 MW), Rajasthan (84 MW), Madhya Pradesh (83 MW), Chhattisgarh (71 MW), West Bengal (38 MW), Maharashtra (19 MW), Uttar Pradesh (15 MW), and Punjab (4 MW).
Successful bidders in the tender will be responsible for securing grid connections for their projects.
The procurement exercise mandates the use only of Indian-made solar cells and modules and developers must ensure the panels are eventually disposed of in line with the “e-waste (Management and Handling) Rules, 2011” notified by the government.
