Dutch grid company notifies further lengthy bottlenecks

The news is just the latest notification of grid congestion in the Netherlands.

Dutch state-owned electricity transmission system operator Tennet has notified the energy market regulator grid capacity has been reached in the southern and western sections of the Friesland regional network.

Tennet announced today on its website it had formally notified regulator ​Autoriteit voor Consument en Markt (ACM) that with the region already hosting around 1.5 GW of solar and wind generation capacity, the remaining 980 MW of transmission capacity has been accounted for by signed bids for contracted transmission.

The area affected comprises the 110 kV stations at Gorredijk, Heerenveen, Herbayum, Leeuwarden, Lemmer, Louwsmeer, Marnezijl, Oosterwolde, Oudehaske, Rauwerd, Schenkenschans, Sneek and Wolvega, said the transmission entity.

As a result, Tennet said it expects grid congestion in that section of the network from this year until 2028 and will address the issue with a three to seven-year works program that will include the installation of new transformers and adjustments of the regional high-voltage network.

The Arnhem-based transmission company, which also operates in Germany, said it is looking into the option of applying grid management measures – which can include the option of paying generators to spend periods offline – and will publish the results of that study in the second half of the year.

Tennet said it is already investing €250 million in grid upgrade measures including improving the connection between Oosterwolde and Oudehaske, upgrading capacity at the latter and expanding the Louwsmeer high-voltage substation.

The Ministry of Finance-owned company has been forced to notify such developments on multiple parts of the Dutch network because of the surge in in applications for solar and wind parks in the nation and has considered solutions to the issue such as temporary grid infrastructure and harnessing internet-of-things devices to help shift peak demand periods.