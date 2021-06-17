China’s Jinchen holds 10 GW of solar production line orders from India

From pv magazine India

China’s Jinchen Machinery has received almost 10 GW of solar module production line orders from India this year and has said it has a further 8 GW under discussion. The list of manufacturers placing orders includes almost all the big names in the Indian industry.

Vikas Singh, deputy director for sales and marketing at Jinchen Machinery, told pv magazine the company had received orders aggregating to 10 GW from all India's tier 1 companies recently, including Waaree Energies, Vikram Solar, Tata Power Solar, Adani, Goldi Solar, Premier Energies, Solex and RenewSys.

Jinchen has already installed 2 GW of production lines and said the balance will arrive in the next 2-3 months and be installed by the company.

“Due to Covid, Chinese engineers cannot come to India,” Singh told pv magazine. “So it’s a big challenge for us to handle this big number for installation but we have started preparations for it and [have] installed 2 GW already, with our local team.”

Solex has stated it has placed an order for a 1.2 GW production line and Adani said it has signed a 2 GW deal. Singh declined to specify the capacities ordered by each Indian manufacturer.

The Jinchen representative added: “All the upcoming Jinchen lines [in India] provide the highest level of automation and bigger panels, as per the latest trend. Our one single line, of 500 MW [production capacity], can be operated with 13-15 [staff] only.”

Jinchen will open an India office by August, to support the line installations with a warehouse and engineering team. The office will be in Gujarat, where most Indian solar manufacturers have factories.

“We are opening [the] Jinchen India office by August 2021 in Surat City, and we will have our own spare warehouse to support customers,” said Singh. “We are also expanding our service team and adding more engineers. We expect to have a team of 50-plus engineers by this year-end.”