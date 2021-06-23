Trina announces first shipments of 670 W Vertex modules

Chinese solar module manufacturer Trina Solar has announced it began shipping its Vertex solar modules with a power output of 670 W.

“On June 16, trucks loaded with Trina Solar's 210mm 670 W Vertex ultra-high power modules left from the company's manufacturing center in Yancheng, in eastern China's Jiangsu province, and drove to the solar park in Dachaidan, Qinghai, in western China,” the company said in a statement. “It was the first of many such shipments, with all modules for the project on track to be delivered by the end of August, adding up to a total power output of 112 MW.”

The panels will be used for the first 100 MW phase of a 1 GW solar park under construction in the region. The entire facility will be built with Trina's 670 W Vertex products.

“In the bidding for many large-scale projects, high-power modules are a requirement in nearly 80% of them,” said the company's deputy general manager, Cao Bo. “At the just concluded SNEC, we found that more than half of the module makers participating in the exhibition already produce and offer 210 component products.”

The 670 W module, which features a conversion efficiency of 21.6%, was launched by Trina in March.

It is based on 210mm wafers, non-destructive cutting, high-density interconnection, and multi-busbar (MBB) technology. Trina estimates the module can provide a 12% drop in transportation cost and 5-7% decrease in installation cost, as a result of a reduction of the non-silicon cost of silicon wafers and cells for the upstream supply chain, and a cost reduction for trackers, pile foundations, cables and labor.