Kehua unveils high-voltage battery for residential applications

Chinese inverter manufacturer Kehua Tech has launched its new SPH–BH–S battery series for residential applications.

The device, which uses LiFePO4 as the cathode material, is available in three versions with power outputs of 3.6 kW, 5 kW, and 6 kW, with all devices having a storage capacity of 8.2 kWh.

All products have a rated nominal voltage between 100 V and 400 V, maximum efficiency of 97.7%, and an MPPT voltage range comprised between 100 and 550 V. It measures 580×1,120×217mm and features a rated output voltage between 220 and 240 V. Cooling is provided by natural convection.

The product comes with IP65 protection and its operation is guaranteed for 10,000 cycles. It can operate with temperatures between -25 and 60 degrees Celsius and at a maximum altitude of 3,000m.

According to the manufacturer, the battery is an ideal solution if combined with PV systems with a maximum current of 13.5 A and a capacity of 9 kW. “High voltage battery design reduces cycle loss by 8–10% compared with that of low-voltage battery systems,” it said in a statement, adding that the storage system offers the possibility of connecting to a virtual power plant.

“The Kehua SPH supports remote real-time energy monitoring [and] dispatching, and has an application programming interface to connect with virtual power plants or other grid services through the cloud,” it further explained. “Kehua SPH can work as an energy back-up unit, providing uninterrupted blackout protection when the grid goes down.”



Kehua Tech is based in Xiamen, in the southeastern province of Fujian, and is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. It also produces string and central inverters as well as transformer-based or transformer-less UPS'.