Roundtables Europe Video: Solar opportunities in hydrogen, battery storage, and electromobility

The fourth, and final cornerstone of pv magazine’s Roundtables Europe event focused on the innovations and solar opportunities in hydrogen, battery storage, and electromobility. It was moderated by pv magazine’s Head of Editorial Michael Fuhs and Editor Marian Willuhn.

Like green hydrogen, the evolution of battery storage raises similar questions when it comes to costs, business models, and opportunities. Particularly in Europe, the market segments and sizes vary across the different countries. So far, the main driver in Germany was residential self-consumption, but now the market for industry and SMEs is picking up some speed.

In general, Europe’s market is not comparable with the booming storage sector in the U.S. Which innovations, technological or regulatory, are necessary to compete? How and when can the market become as attractive for solar companies across the continent as it is for their U.S. counterparts?

You can find the answers to all these questions in our Roundtables Europe video, below.

Roundtable video content

4:41 min : The roles of PV, battery storage, and hydrogen in a carbon free energy world with Marta Victoria, Assistant Professor, Aarhus University

: The roles of PV, battery storage, and hydrogen in a carbon free energy world with Marta Victoria, Assistant Professor, Aarhus University 10:44 min : Presentation – How solar generated hydrogen becomes competitive by Christian PHO DUC, CTO & MD H2 Projects, SmartEnergy Group AG

: Presentation – How solar generated hydrogen becomes competitive by Christian PHO DUC, CTO & MD H2 Projects, SmartEnergy Group AG 20:10 min : Panel discussion –Costs, markets, regulations – when will solar hydrogen become a business model? with Aurélie Beauvais, Deputy CEO, SolarPower Europe; Jorgo Chatzimarkakis, Secretary General, Hydrogen Europe; Christian PHO DUC; Jan-Justus Schmidt, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Enapter; and Pasi Vainikka, CEO, Co-Founder, Solar Foods

: Panel discussion –Costs, markets, regulations – when will solar hydrogen become a business model? with Aurélie Beauvais, Deputy CEO, SolarPower Europe; Jorgo Chatzimarkakis, Secretary General, Hydrogen Europe; Christian PHO DUC; Jan-Justus Schmidt, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Enapter; and Pasi Vainikka, CEO, Co-Founder, Solar Foods 56:32 min : Presentation – Why a leading project developer and investor cannot wait to start hydrogen projects by Manfred Groh, Manager Hydrogen Projects, BayWa r.e.

: Presentation Why a leading project developer and investor cannot wait to start hydrogen projects by Manfred Groh, Manager Hydrogen Projects, BayWa r.e. 1:12:16 min : Presentation – How market demand for utility-scale solar is driving innovation across PV technologies including storage by Filippo Carzaniga, Chairman, Fimer S.p.A. and Maren Schmidt, Managing Director Utility, Fimer

: Presentation How market demand for utility-scale solar is driving innovation across PV technologies including storage by Filippo Carzaniga, Chairman, Fimer S.p.A. and Maren Schmidt, Managing Director Utility, Fimer 1:30:31 : A realistic view on today's opportunities for Storage in Europe and mid future prospective by Julian Jansen, Associate Director, Consulting Clean Technology & Renewables, IHS Markit

: A realistic view on today's opportunities for Storage in Europe and mid future prospective by Julian Jansen, Associate Director, Consulting Clean Technology & Renewables, IHS Markit 1:36:03: Panel discussion – Opportunities in the European storage market with Julian Jansen; Claire Miller, Director of Technology & Innovation, Octopus Electric Vehicles; Andreas Piepenbrink, CEO, HagerEnergy; Marta Victoria, Assistant Professor, Aarhus University; and Holger Wolfschmidt, Market Applications Director, Fluence

Thank you!

Overall, more than 1,500 attendees from all corners of the world tuned in to hear our expert speakers discuss a number of key solar issues, from quality, asset management, sustainability and innovation. In addition to the videos, make sure you check out our live coverage and photo gallery too.

Popular content

In addition to our attendees and experts, we would also like to thank our sponsors who helped make this event a (virtual) reality!

You can watch the other three Cornerstone sessions on Maintaining PV quality alongside rapid technological development, Financial, contractual, and technical PV industry perspectives, and Sustainability & Made in Europe PV.

Finally, stay tuned for our next events and webinars coming up.