Mondragon Assembly launches new interconnection equipment for solar modules

From pv magazine Spain

Spanish PV production equipment provider Mondragon Assembly has designed a new interconnection machine for the production of different kinds of technologies, including half-cut products, glass-glass and glass-backsheet panels, as well as mono or bifacial PERC, PERL and PERT modules.

The equipment is also claimed to be suitable for the production of modules that incorporate BIPV technologies and modules with high-efficiency cell technology, such as heterojunction (HJT) or TOPCon.

In terms of cell dimensions, this new machine is compatible with any cell size on the market, including M10 (182mm) and M12 (210mm) cells.

Mondragon Assembly states that this new machine is capable of interconnecting an unlimited number of ribbons or threads, with a cycle of 120 modules per hour, a non-stop autonomy of more than eight hours and an overall ‘uptime' of 99%. Other features are precise welding and zero breakage rate, no manual operations, and easy integration with the Manufacturing Execution System (MES), which is an information system that connects, monitors and controls complex manufacturing systems and data flows on the factory floor.

The company said it offers its clients “comprehensive support throughout the life of their business, providing specialized advice on new and future technologies.”