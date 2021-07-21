SolarEdge launches expanded line of commercial inverters

From pv magazine USA

SolarEdge has released a new series of inverters for commercial and industrial solar installers with modular designs in multiple variants.

The inverters offer what the company claims are improved uptimes through modularity and independently working units. Due to the modularity of the design, commercial and industrial installers will only need two-person crews to integrate the inverters into their solar arrays.

A precommissioning feature for in-depth visibility allows installers to fully and automatically validate system components from smartphones before connecting to the grid. SolarEdge’s Synergy Manager enables service without the need to open inverter covers for reconfiguration or maintenance.

DC oversizing of up to 150% is achievable with the new line of power converters, the company said. The devices also use built-in nighttime potential induced degradation (PID) rectifiers to reduce module performance degradation. Module-level monitoring is additionally integrated into the system.

Thermal sensors are installed on terminal blocks for both AC and DC connections. The inverters can withstand surges with Type 2 AC and DC surge protection devices, and provide surge event alerts. Automatic NEC-complaint rapid shutdown has also been integrated into the new products.