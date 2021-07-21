Vikram Solar opens 1.3 GW mono PERC module factory

From pv magazine India

Vikram Solar, a PV module manufacturer and EPC contractor, has opened a new factory with an annual capacity of 1.3 GW. The mono PERC module facility will be able to handle module wattage up to 640 watts. It is also forward compatible with upcoming technologies such as M12 cell modules and high-efficiency bifacial modules.

The new facility is located at the Indospace Industrial Park in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Vikram Solar already has a 1.2 GW module facility in Falta, West Bengal. With its newest production facility, its cumulative PV module manufacturing capacity has reached 2.5 GW – the highest in India.

The company plans to add another 3 GW over the next five years to eventually reach an overall capacity of 5.5 GW. The proposed additions will be aimed at backward integration and will include cell and wafer capacity. The next facility will be located close to its 1.3 GW fab in Chennai.

The new Chennai fab is located close to the seaport, allowing for faster exports. It is equipped with high-tech automation and was built in compliance with Industry 4.0 standards. It is Internet of Things-enabled and relies on AI-enabled inspections to prevent defects.

“We believe that the exponential demand surge for solar energy, coupled with a clarion call globally to diversify trade markets and supply chains, presents a huge opportunity for indigenous solar manufacturing,” said Gyanesh Chaudhary, managing director of Vikram Solar. “Our new facility further strengthens not just Vikram Solar but the nation’s solar manufacturing prowess and ecosystem. Apart from bridging the demand-supply gap for modules, our state-of-the-art facility will propel technological innovation, job creation and aid India’s renewable energy targets.”