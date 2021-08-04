After a solar generator caused a house fire, US insurance company wants Amazon to pay

From pv magazine USA

American Family Mutual Insurance Co. wants Amazon to pay the cost of repairing a Minnesota home that was damaged by a solar generator purchased through the e-commerce platform.

The insurer claimed in a lawsuit filed on August 2 that Amazon is liable for the damage because it sold an allegedly defectively designed and manufactured solar-powered portable power station. American Family alleged the online retailer “played a direct role in the promotion and sale of the generator” and received a fee from the homeowner’s 2019 purchase.

According to the Law360 web site, which reported the lawsuit, the question of Amazon’s liability for selling allegedly defective products is unsettled.

