US customs enforcement is jeopardizing 2.1 GW of solar projects

Around 2.1 GW of solar projects representing a total investment of about $2.2 billion on a payroll of 3,000 construction workers is at risk as U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) enforces action to stop the flow of goods that may have been produced using forced labor in China’s Xinjiang region.

Philip Shen, an analyst with Roth Capital Partners, offered those numbers and said that JinkoSolar has had 100 MW of modules detained by customs agents and that the company is “not able to ship from Malaysia to the U.S.”

In addition, Trina Solar had six next-generation test modules detained and Canadian Solar had four modules detained. The Canadian Solar modules may have been headed for the Solar Power International trade show in September in New Orleans.

pv magazine independently confirmed that all three companies have had products detained by border agents.

