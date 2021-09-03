AE Solar presents 3 solar energy innovations

Solar adoption is speeding up, while prices continue to fall, and German Tier1 manufacturer AE Solar is already riding a wave of new solar innovations. Here are the top three:

NFC-chips in all PV panels to combat piracy

The international solar market is full of copycats developing fake PV modules under trustworthy brand names that are low quality, have short lifetimes and high degradation. To combat these challenges, AE Solar has integrated Near Field Communication (NFC) chips into every one of its solar panels.

The benefits include:

Ensuring that every customer will receive the original product quality, warranty, and guarantee. Anyone who owns a smartphone can check the authenticity of AE Solar's products in seconds and, once the actual information on the origin of the product is made available, they will receive a long-term, 100% guarantee of sustainability.

In one second, the NFC-Chip can provide the buyer with important information regarding their PV modules. The end customer can interact with the AE Solar team directly, share their comments, and receive feedback from professionals. This is a great way to communicate directly with the brand and track solar modules through a cloud database.

The AE Solar app is free to download for IOS and Android

21.3% efficiency with Thunder technology

The Thunder series presents a winning combination of the highest-efficiency PV panels and modern aesthetic guarantees to maximize your benefit from a solar investment. Thunder means more power and more savings. This technology is popular in Europe as it corresponds to the demand for higher power with a better design.

Eclipse: The ultra-black series

The Eclipse series not only delivers outstanding performance and profitability, but it is also aesthetically pleasing due to their slick black design. Comprising 60 monocrystalline solar cells 158.75 x 158.75 in size, they boast efficiencies of between 18.39% and 19.90%, and a maximum power voltage of between 32.80 and 34.81 Vmp(V).

AE Solar has grown steadily over the past few years to both broaden its portfolio and strengthen its presence in the international marketplace. The module manufacturer now operates in more than 95 countries.