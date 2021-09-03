Tata Power wins 330 MW of solar projects in central Indian state

From pv magazine India

Tata Power has revealed that its TP Saurya Ltd. (TPSL) unit has secured a letter of award from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd. (RUMSL) to build 330 MW of PV capacity in the 500 MW Neemuch Solar Park, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

The awarded capacity includes two 170 MW and 160 MW projects, won at respective tariffs of INR 2.14 ($0.029) and INR 2.149, in an auction held by RUMSL.

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other key dignitaries formally awarded the projects to Ashish Khanna, president of renewables at Tata Power.

The electricity will be sold to Indian Railways and Madhya Pradesh Power Management under a 25-year power purchase agreement. The project is scheduled to be commissioned within 19 months from the date of the execution of the PPA.

The projects will bring Tata Power's total renewables capacity to 4.36 GW. The total includes an installed capacity of 2.9 GW and 1.4 GW under implementation.