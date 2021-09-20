AE Solar increases Brazilian presence, signs 120 MW distributorship agreement

Brazil is one of the most advanced countries in South America, when it comes to the deployment of renewable energies.

Having successfully executed several hundred megawatts worth of PV projects this year in South America, AE Solar has most recently signed a distributorship agreement with Helte Solarto under which it will supply 120 MW of its solar modules to the Brazilian company.

“We are happy to announce the commencement of another successful partnership in Brazil with Helte Solar – our exclusive distributor in Parana state. We have a strong commitment together with Helte to provide high-quality solar modules to the regional market also to the customers nationwide,” said David Tsaava, LatAm Regional Manager for AE Solar.

“The consolidated partnership between Helte and the German manufacturer Tier 1 AE Solar, consists in the search for high technology and quality products, bringing even more competitiveness to our customers and partners. This partnership, despite just starting, is already one of the largest distribution contracts in Brazil,” added Lucas Shmidt, General Manager at Helte.

Brazil is one of the most advanced countries in South America, when it comes to the deployment of renewable energies. The country has excellent levels of solar radiation, and a significant solar PV capacity, which surpassed 8GW in the first quarter of 2021. This technology is expected to dominate the Brazilian solar energy market in the coming years. As demand grows, an increasing number of Chinese firms are attracted to the market; however, AE Solar is also rapidly increasing its local presence.

AE Solar has grown steadily over the past few years to both broaden its portfolio and strengthen its presence in the international marketplace. The module manufacturer now operates in more than 95 countries. The company has a wide range of distributors in local markets and is continuously striving to increase its global solar footprint.