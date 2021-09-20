Anumar switches on southern Germany’s largest solar park

From pv magazine Germany
Bavarian photovoltaic company Anumar has officially commissioned its Schornhof solar park – located in Berg im Gau, 20km southwest of Ingolstadt – with a capacity of 120 MW. According to the company, it is the largest ground-mounted PV installation in southern Germany.
The project owner, Norway's Statkraft, secured two long-term PPAs for the clean power to be generated by 90 MW of the plant's generation capacity.
Anumar said it wants to expand the solar park by 60 MW in the coming year. The area should then grow from 140ha today to 200ha. The municipality of Berg im Gau has already approved the project expansion.
Markus Brosch, responsible for the planning, technology and construction of solar parks at Anumar, emphasized that the Schornhof facility was very special for the company in many ways. “Due to the size of the system, we built our own substation which now supplies the electricity generated directly to the high-voltage network,” explained Brosch. Over 1,000km of cables were laid in the solar park and the approximately 350,000 modules were mounted on particularly high-quality, specially coated posts for peatland.
Anumar invested around €60 million in the construction of the facility, for which it will also provide O&M services. “The Schornhof solar park will be the largest connected solar power plant in Bavaria that will be implemented and operated with the help of a combination of PPAs and EEG funding,” said, in August, Anumar managing director Andreas Klier, referring to the German renewable energy law, the Erneuerbare-Energien-Gesetz (EEG).
The German developer is also developing an unsubsidized 300 MW solar park in Anklam, a town in the Western Pomerania region of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.
