Broadband in Sierra Leone capital to be powered by off-grid solar-plus-storage

A 1.2 MW solar plant and ‘up to 2 MWh’ energy storage system will replace generators to power the city broadband network in Freetown from mid next year.

The Freetown landing station of the $700 million Africa Coast to Europe fiber-optic broadband cable.

Image: Zoodlabs SL

The broadband network in Freetown, capital of Sierra Leone, is set to become “the first fully green network in the sub region” after CrossBoundary Energy agreed to finance a 1.2 MW solar system backed by “up to 2 MWh” of energy storage.

Nairobi-based financial services business CrossBoundary will lend $1.5-2 million to finance the solar-plus-storage set-up, which will be installed by Freetown-based smart infrastructure business Zoodlabs SL, part of the Zood Group of companies.

The off-grid power system is set to be commissioned by the middle of next year, a project spokesperson told pv magazine.

