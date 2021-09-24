Storage ready hybrid string inverter from Tigo

US-based DC power optimizer technology provider Tigo Energy has launched a new string inverter that is suitable for both DC or AC coupled systems.

The EI Inverter is available in two versions with a power output of 7.6 and 11.4 kW, respectively, and is compatible with any lithium iron phosphate battery technology.

The 7.6 kW device has dimensions of 400 x 170 x 570 mm and a weight of 14.65 kg. The maximum recommended PV power for this inverter is 15.2 kW and the maximum system voltage is 600 V. The product comes with two maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs while the maximum input current for MPPT is 13.5 A. The battery capacity per enclosure is 9.9 kWh. The maximum efficiency of the device is 98.4%.

The 11.4 kW inverter measures 400 x 187 x 638 mm and weighs in at 20.5 kg. Its maximum efficiency reaches 98.5% and the battery capacity per enclosure is 19.8 kWh. The maximum recommended PV power for this inverter is 22.8 kW and the maximum system voltage is the same as the smaller device. The product features three MPPT inputs while the maximum input current for MPPT is 16.9 A.

Both devices have a nominal AC voltage of 208/240 V and their output voltage is 32 and 38 A, respectively. They can be used in projects at altitudes of up to 3,000 m, and in temperatures ranging from -25 degrees Celsius to 60 degrees Celsius. Both products are cooled by a natural convection system and feature up to 200% DC oversizing, and 50 V starting voltage.

The manufacturer said the new inverters are able to orchestrate energy production and consumption when they are coupled with its new Tigo EI Battery, which was also unveiled yesterday. The battery has a storage capacity of 9.9 kW, measures 650 x 320 x 1160 mm and weighs 140 kg.

The storage system offers 5 kW continuous power with 6 kW peak power and features a nominal voltage of 400 V. It comes with a P56/NEMA Type 4 protection. Tigo Energy said its operation is guaranteed for 6,000 cycles and that the depth of discharge is 90%.

The warranty of the inverters has a duration of 152 months and that of the storage system 132. “The products are targeted to provide installers the benefit of simple integration for sophisticated features, as well as scalable system maintenance and customer care,” the company said.