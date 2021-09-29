Meyer Burger to open 400 MW solar module factory in US

From pv magazine USA
Switzerland-based Meyer Burger said it plans to set up a production facility to manufacture heterojunction solar modules in the United States.
The facility’s initial production capacity will be 400 MW, with the potential to grow to multiple gigawatts of capacity. Its startup capacity will include capabilities to manufacture solar modules for residential, commercial/industrial rooftop, and utility-scale applications. Production is expected to begin by the end of 2022, and the facility could create hundreds of jobs.
While a final site has yet to be determined, the company said it made the expansion decision as part of its commitments to produce modules near its customers and source material from regional suppliers. It also said it aims to improve overall sustainability by reducing transportation emissions and optimizing the carbon footprint of its solar modules.
Popular content
The president of Meyer Burger Americas, Ardes Johnson, said it is critical for the United States to develop its domestic supply chain and derisk itself from heavy dependence on Asia-based equipment suppliers. With supply chain concerns and shipping delays becoming a paramount issue for the solar industry, this approach could ease delivery delays or constraints and provide flexibility for customers.
Meyer Burger said it expects to have a site selected by the end the year. It said its key criteria will include available facilities, regulatory and tax frameworks, state and local economic development programs, access to a skilled workforce, proximity to transportation infrastructure, renewable power supplies, and local commitments.
By the end of 2022, the company wants to increase its solar cell production capacity in Bitterfeld. Germany, from 400 MW today to 1.4 GW. At its second German factory, in Freiberg, a total module capacity of 1 GW is expected to be reached by the end of next year, from 400 MW at present. Both of the German plants only went into operation a few months ago.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.