Arevon Energy taps Tesla for 2 GW/6 GWh of storage supply

From pv magazine USA

Arevon Energy said that it has purchased 2 GW/6 GWh of Tesla Megapacks through a master supply agreement, in support of its growing utility-scale storage portfolio.

It did not disclose the purchase price, but this is not the first deal between the two companies. Arevon Energy said it expects to install 250 MW/1,000 MWh of Tesla Megapack energy storage systems in California and Nevada by the end of the year.

“This agreement ensures that Arevon can deliver near-term storage solutions to our customers, mitigating the risk of supply shortages and project delays,” said Justin Johnson, Arevon Energy's chief operating officer.

The storage units are expected to support the Falcon portfolio, a joint undertaking of Arevon Energy and energy company Tenaska to develop standalone storage projects in California load centers over the next four years. The facilities can be configured to provide up to four hours of battery-delivered energy during peak times of day. Well-sited standalone battery systems improve local reliability and can help prevent grid outages.

About a month ago, Arevon Energy and Nextracker signed a supply agreement for Nextracker to supply NX Horizon smart solar trackers with TrueCapture and NX Navigator software and control systems, for a 1.5 GW portfolio of projects in Indiana and Nevada. Of the seven projects, which are all expected to be operational by the end of 2023, five are located in Indiana: Elliott (200 MW), Gibson (280 MW), Ratts 1 and Ratts 2 (both 150 MW), and Posey (300 MW). The 250 MW Citadel project will be located outside of Reno, Nevada, and the 232 MW Townsite plant will be in Boulder City, Nevada.