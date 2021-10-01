Fimer unveils two new string inverters and a residential battery

Italian inverter manufacturer Fimer has launched what it called a new Power platform consisting of two new inverters and a residential battery.

“Combining the latest technological innovations with high-end design features, the PowerUNO and PowerTRIO inverters offer a wide range of power choices from 2 to 8.5 kW and features single and three-phase options that are compatible for both the North American and wider global markets,” the company said in a statement. “With demand for storage systems also continuing to grow, FIMER PowerX offers the highest residential storage capacities on the market.”

One of the two inverters, PowerUno, is a hybrid single-phase string device with a power rating ranging from 2 to 6 kW.

This product features an efficiency of 99.2% and an MTTP efficiency of 99.9%. It measures 330 x 470 x 182 mm, weighs 12 kg and has up to two MTTP inputs. The operating DC voltage ranges from 350 to 500 V and the maximum DC input voltage is 600 V. The rated DC input voltage is 390 V and the DC/AC ratio is up to 200%, depending on the location.

The second inverter, dubbed PowerTrio, is a three-phase string product with a power output ranging from 4 to 8.5 kW.

It shows an efficiency of 98.2% and an MTTP efficiency of 98.2%. It has dimensions of 370 x 52 x 185 mm, weighs 18 kg and features two MTTP inputs. The operating DC voltage ranges from 625 to 850 V and the maximum DC input voltage is 650 V. The rated DC input voltage is 625 V and the DC/AC ratio is the same as the smaller inverter.

Both inverters are equipped with IP65 protection and natural convection cooling. They can be used in projects at altitudes of up to 2,000 meters and with an ambient operating temperature ranging from -25 C to 60 C.

The PowerX residential battery is a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) device available in three different versions with a storage capacity of 9.6, 12.8, and 16 kWh, respectively.

The smallest device measures 932 x 688 x 282 mm and has a weight of 122 kg. It has a nominal charge-discharge power of 3 kW. The middle-sized product has a size of 1118 x 688 x 28 mm, weighs 155 kg, and has a nominal charge-discharge power of 5.1 kW. The largest inverter measures 1,304 x 688 x 28 mm, weighs 188 kg, and has a nominal charge-discharge power of 6.4 kW

All three versions of the battery feature natural cooling and a depth of discharge of 90%. “It also has built-in high-end connectivity with Wi-Fi and ethernet, and Linux OS which allows local integration with smart home appliances and EV charging, as well as seamless interaction with FIMER’s Aurora Vision cloud,” the manufacturer stated. “Using a high-voltage modular battery format, PowerX provides a flexible option for capacity requirements of all sizes, with a maximum of 48 kWh, with quick and easy installation.”

The three products will be available for sale starting from January.