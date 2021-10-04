M-Tec launches modular battery with integrated hybrid inverter

From pv magazine Germany
Austrian manufacturer M-Tec Energy Systems GmbH will launch a modular battery storage system with an integrated hybrid inverter in January 2022.
Dubbed Energy Butler, the storage system consists of a modular battery that can be stacked by combining up to eight modules to reach a storage capacity ranging from 11.5 to 30.7 kWh.
The company said the new product is suitable for both single and multi-family houses as well as for commercial buildings, for which it can be cascaded to a capacity of up to 300 kWh.
According to M-Tec, the storage system can be installed quickly and easily, with the integrated hybrid inverter saving time during assembly and also space in the technical room. The device also relies on network-independent emergency power back-up, which supplies energy even in the event of a power failure.
In addition, an embedded E-Smart energy management system, which M-Tec has developed especially for its overall energy solutions, is responsible for monitoring and controlling, as well as for maximizing solar self-consumption. The manufacturer optionally delivers the system pre-configured with other E-Smart components.
M-Tec guarantees 10,000 charging cycles over a 10-year period. “Together with our ‘E-Smart' energy management system, a total energy solution consisting of photovoltaics, battery storage, heat pumps, controllable electric heating elements and charging stations for e-mobility is created,” explained M-Tec managing director Peter Huemer.
Depending on the configuration and size, the costs are slightly below those of the comparable competitors, a spokesman for M-Tec told pv magazine. The company will use its existing sales channels with electrical and heating installers to sell its storage system.
