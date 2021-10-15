Atess Power launches new hybrid PV inverter for commercial applications

The inverter can be used at a maximum operating altitude of 6,000 meters and its operating ambient temperature ranges from -25 to 55 degrees Celsius.

Called the Atess HPS30-150 Version 2.0, the ≥96% efficient hybrid inverter is available in four different versions, measures between 700×1,660×600 mm and 1,200×1,900×800 mm, and has a weight ranging from 355 kg to 1230 kg. It comprises one Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) device with voltage spanning 480V to 800V DC.

Maximum PV power is between 45 kWp and 22 kWp, while the battery voltage range is 352 to 600 V. The maximum charging power is between 45 kW and 225 kW, and maximum discharging power between 33 kW and 165 kW.

The inverter can be used at a maximum operating altitude of 6,000 meters and its operating ambient temperature ranges from -25 to 55 degrees Celsius. The series also features built-in transformers and touch LCD screen displays.

According to Atess, up to four units can be used in parallel to expand solar system capacity up to 600 kW, which it says increases the system configuration flexibility.

“It’s an easy solution for export power limitations,” says the manufacturer, adding, “Clients can set the export power according to their local regulation through LCD of the inverter.”

The inverter is also said to feature a guaranteed battery lifespan and uninterrupted power supply. “This is to maximize the energy utilization ratio while ensuring the battery safety,” says Atess.