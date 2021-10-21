Indian coal company seeking consultant for 250 MW floating solar project

From pv magazine India

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. (SCCL), a state-owned coal miner, has opened bids from project management consultants to provide services for a 250 MWp (DC) floating solar power plant that is being developed in the Indian state of Telangana.

The floating solar plant, which will be built at the Lower Manair Dam in the state's Karimnagar district, is part of SCCL’s plans to establish a larger footprint in the renewable energy sector.

The project management consultants will act as SCCL’s engineer responsible for basic engineering, review of the EPC contractor’s design and engineering work, and site management services. The winning consultant will also handle inspection and testing services, and module inspection services. The basic engineering services include PV module technology selection, solar resource assessment, energy yield prediction, component selection, basic engineering drawing and design documents, etc.

The contract period will be valid for 24 months from the date of award by SCCL.