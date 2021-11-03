India tenders 1.2 GW of wind-solar hybrid projects

From pv magazine India

Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has opened bids to set up an aggregate 1.2 GW of capacity on the interstate transmission system in India. The projects will be installed on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis.

The SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements with the hybrid power developers at the respective tariffs discovered after the e-reverse auction, and back-to-back power sale agreements (PSAs) with the buying entities at the PSA tariff for the total capacity allotted.

The rated capacities of both the solar and wind components shall be a minimum of 33% of the total contracted capacity, for a project to qualify as a hybrid project. For example, in case the contracted capacity of a project is 100 MW, the rated capacities of both the wind and solar components shall be a minimum of 33 MW each.

The minimum bid capacity will be 50 MW, with at least 50 MW of the project capacity being proposed at each project site, and a maximum of 1.2 GW. The bidders must submit only a single tariff bid for all the projects they apply for.

Developers can set up the projects at their chosen locations. The projects are required to be designed for interconnection with the transmission network of the central transmission unit at a voltage level of a minimum of 220 kV. The minimum project size of a single hybrid power project will be 50 MW, to be interconnected at a single delivery point.

Connectivity and long-term open access will be in the scope of the hybrid power developer.