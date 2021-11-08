Growatt unveils EV chargers for residential and commercial applications

Chinese inverter and battery manufacturer Growatt has an electric vehicle (EV) recharging station for residential and commercial applications.

The Thor charging station is available as both AC and DC chargers.

The AC products are the Thor 03/07AS–S and 03/07AS–P chargers, which have, both, an output of 3.7 kW and a charging time ranging from five to seven hours; and the Thor 11/22AS–S and Thor 11/22AS–P stations, which feature both a nominal power of 11-22 kW and a charging time of between one and four hours.

The DC chargers are the 750 V(DC) Thor 40DD–P and Thor 40DS–P stations, both with charging times of about one to two hours. All charges integrate the company's internet-of-things (IoT) “GroHome” technology, which Growatt says allows remote control, multi-zone control, voice control, and smart scheduling. Users are reportedly able to monitor the system through a dedicated app called “ShinePhone.”

All systems are compatible with all branded electric vehicles and PV modules, the manufacturer said.

“Thor supports three different charging modes — Fast Mode, Off-Peak Mode and PV Linkage Mode,” the manufacturer explained. “With Fast Mode, the EVs can be charged with maximum speed, while Off-Peak Mode allows users to charge their EVs during off-peak hours, with less charges from the grid.”

With the first two modes, the charger is powered by surplus solar power only when the level of surplus is greater than minimum operational power. When surplus power is not generated, the station is recharged with grid electricity. With the PV Linkage Mode, the charger harnesses the power solely from the PV system.

“Thor’s advanced, built-in, type A+ 6 mA DC fault protection saves the cost of installing an extra 6 mA DC RCD, while its smart load balancing function can adjust its charging power dynamically according to the limited home power, and avoid breaking the fuse and causing [a] power outage, making it safe to use for customers,” Sungrow added.