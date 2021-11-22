UK business claims to offer ‘world’s most sustainable lithium-ion battery’

The device can be used in series to power anything from mobile home electrics up to data centers, according to the manufacturer.

An advanced-battery company based in the West Midlands of England claims to have developed “the most sustainable, low-waste lithium-ion battery in the world.”

Aceleron says its “compression technology method” has enabled it to produce products in which every component can be accessed for repair, replacement or upgrade. The company claims its ‘Essential' product is fully recycable, effectively giving the device an “infinite lifespan,” according to co-founder and chief technical officer Carlton Cummins.

Circular manufacturing has been the subject of one of the UP Initiative's quarterly themes. We considered whether adopting circular approaches could create a competitive edge and reap financial, as well as reputational rewards, and investigated what is already being done in the solar industry.

Cummins said the Essential is the same size as a group-31 device – 330 by 173 by 240mm – and weighs around half as much as a traditional battery, with the company website listing a 15kg figure for the 12 V/100 Amp-hour (Ah); 24 V/50 Ah; and 48 V/25 Ah products listed on its website.

The developer states the Essential offers “up to” four times the cycle life and three times more continuous power than equivalent lead-acid devices.

The company says the modular design of the Essential means it can be used in series to power applications ranging from onboard motor home systems up to providing an uninterrupted power supply for data centers.

“As technology evolves, we have the ability to upgrade individual components without the need to discard the entire battery, staying true to our company ethos of promoting reuse and re-manufacture over waste, contributing to the increasingly crucial circular economy,” added Cummins.

That circular manufacturing approach has also been used in the Bromsgrove-based business' new residential product, the Offgen, which Aceleron claims can offer storage capacity ranging from 4-11 kWh, thanks to its modular design.

The fact each battery pack in the residential system can be upgraded adds value to the investment, according to the developer, which said its home storage product can be installed in one electrical-grade cabinet which contains the device or devices, a hybrid inverter, a communications interface, and the switchgear.

The company founder with a flair for an eye-catching quote said of the residential system: “A house lasts for many decades and we believe your battery system should too.”

This copy was amended on 22/11/21 to reflect the fact Aceleron, formerly based in Birmingham, has moved its headquarters to Bromsgrove.