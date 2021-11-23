‘World first’ portable battery with built-in dual PV inverter launches

Weighing in at 68kg, the Mango Power Union measures 44.6x34.6x68 cm and comes with a 24-month warranty.

The Mango Power Union home-and-portable hybrid battery boasts a capacity of up to 6.9kWh/4.35kW, and 19 output ports, including AC, USB-C, wireless charging, and EV charging. It is also possible to stack up to 10 devices to reach a capacity of 69 kWh/43.5kW. It consists of a large, heavy-duty home base and a smaller, detachable unit designed for portability.

“This one purchase can comprehensively solve not only outage scenarios but also the need for portable energy during leisure time as well as solar power energy storage,” says the U.S.-based company.

The Power Union promises fast charging through roof or portable solar panels and supports 2kW MPPTx2 solar charging (16V-150V) and 3.3 kW wall charging. Weighing in at 68kg, it measures 44.6×34.6×68 cm and comes with a 24-month warranty.

The product also tracks power data via the company’s app, including available power, charging rate, temperature, and charging mode. Meanwhile, a series of social functions, such as a leaderboard sharing function, allows you to compare how sustainable you are compared to other users; and provides data to track environmental impact footprints.

The app displays the conversion of solar energy in KWh, while carbon emissions are expressed in tons and tree planting equivalents thanks to the partnership of Mango Power Union with One Tree Planted. The app further estimates how much you’re saving by utilizing solar power, in comparison to just using the grid.

“It’s a two-in-one solution. You don’t need to pay twice to get a home and a portable energy system. Its capacity remarkably exceeds that of other solutions in the market, ensuring a robust and long-lasting energy coverage. Finally, it has the world’s-first built-in dual PV inverter, which promises some of the fastest charging speeds in the market, either through AC wall outlet or solar panels,” says Steve Wang, CEO of Mango Power.

The product will be available for end consumers from November 23 on crowdfunding platform Indiegogo – where entrepreneurs debut their new hardware products – for US$2,799. Wholesalers, distributors, and installers should contact the company directly with their inquiries.

Mango Power has a further three new products in the pipeline: the Power Move, Power Home, and Power Home mInverter.

The Power Move, comprises a smaller module and boasts 2,000 watts of power and 2,300-watt hours of capacity. It is designed to be carried wherever you might need power. “When attached to the heavy-duty “Power Home” base module, they form the Mango Power Union and are stronger than any portable power station you can find on the market today. The Power Union also impressively integrate the backup gateway and dual PV inverter in the device,” says Mango Power

It continues, “When the family is out of power, you can use the main module alone or attach the power move to bring 4,000W/6,900WH emergency power to the family, enabling devices such as refrigerators, kitchens, heating or aircon to work as usual.”