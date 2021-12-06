AE Solar wins 2021 UN Global Compact Partnership for Sustainability Award

The Partnership for Sustainability Award is the UN Global Compact Network Ukraine’s premier award for sustainability, peace, environmental, and economic leadership. It aims to give a boost to businesses, employees, top management, and various levels of government for their implementation of sustainable strategies in operational standards.

AE Solar was recognized by the jury on December 2 in Kyiv, Ukraine, for its innovative solar solution to halt industry-related global piracy.

The international solar market is full of copycats developing fake PV modules under trustworthy brand names that are low quality, have short lifetimes, and high degradation. To combat these challenges, the company integrated Near Field Communication (NFC) chips into every one of its solar panels.

The benefits of the NFC chips include:

Ensuring that every customer will receive the original product quality, warranty, and guarantee. Anyone who owns a smartphone can check the authenticity of AE Solar's products in seconds and, once the actual information on the origin of the product is made available, they will receive a long-term, 100% guarantee of sustainability.

24/7 care of buyers within the app's interaction system.

In one second, the NFC-Chip can provide the buyer with important information regarding their PV modules. The end customer can interact with the AE Solar team directly, share their comments, and receive feedback from professionals. This is a great way to communicate directly with the brand and track solar modules through a cloud database.

“Our company’s vision is to deliver ‘A superior eco-friendly, riskless clean approach and safe source of energy across the globe’. Holding this award is a great honor for each of our employees as that means that the AE Solar brand is truly recognized by its global vision and mission. We never stop to deliver to our customers cost-efficient solutions and innovative products, winning in the Planet category inspires us to push our limits and to set the higher goals for the upcoming years,” said Alexander Maier, CEO and founder of AE Solar.

AE Solar has grown steadily over the past few years to both broaden its portfolio and strengthen its presence in the international marketplace. The module manufacturer now operates in more than 95 countries. The company has a wide range of distributors in local markets and is continuously striving to increase its global solar footprint.