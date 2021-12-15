Swiss Solar to build 1.5 GW PV module fab in Turkey

The company plans to install three production lines for the manufacture of bifacial PV modules with an annual capacity of up to 1.5 GW.
“This decision was made due to an acute shortage of products,” said Swiss Solar. “Even while doubling the production volume (as compared to 2020) and crossing the 1 GW of total annual capacity, it was not possible to meet the needs of regular customers.”
Growing demand and favorable forecasts for the solar markets in Europe, and North and South America were the main factors influencing the choice of location, it said, adding, “Convenient transportation and logistics infrastructure of the region, providing both sea and land delivery, made the choice unambiguous.”
Swiss Solar said the first project phase will involve the preparation of the production areas, including the purchase, installation, and adjustment of equipment for three PV module lines with a nominal capacity of 450 Wp, 500 Wp, and 545 Wp, respectively. “Swiss Solar is already negotiating with the world's leading manufacturers, whose names will be disclosed after the supply contract is signed,” it said.
By 2027, the company says it aims to have 10 production lines with a capacity of up to 500 MW each, which would allow it to reach a level of at least 5 GW of total annual capacity. It also intends to manufacture 590Wp PV modules by that time.
“The main promotion efforts in Europe and North America will focus on the residential segment, and in South America, on the commercial, and utility segments,” it said.
The finished PV modules will reportedly come with a 25-year guarantee and the entire product range is expected to be tested by recognized companies including TÜV SÜD Product Service GmbH, UL (US), TUV Rheinland of North America, Inc., TSE Certification Center (Turkey), ANCE – Asociación de Normalización y Certificación, A.C. (Mexico), and InMetro (Brazil); and certified under the following certifications:
- ISO 14001-2015;
- ISO 9001-2015;
- ISO 45001-2018.
“The successful progress of the project already allows Swiss Solar to conclude that the new plant and its innovative products will not only enable the company to meet the needs of its regular customers but will also open new markets,” concluded the company.
