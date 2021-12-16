SolarEdge launches new power optimizers for residential PV

Israel-based battery and inverter manufacturer SolarEdge has unveiled, today, its new power optimizer S-Series for residential PV systems.

The company said the new devices support high-power M10 and G12 PV modules, bifacial products, and panels with high input current of up to 15 A. The series was specifically designed to be compatible with SolarEdge residential inverters and is claimed to be able to detect abnormal PV connector behavior to prevent fire risk and safety issues.

The optimizers are available in two versions, with a rated input DC power of 440 W and 500 W. The maximum efficiency for both devices is 99.5% and their maximum output voltage is 60 Vdc. Their size is 129×155x30mm and their weight is 600g. The maximum allowed system voltage for both products is 1,000 V.

Popular content

“The new S-Series range of power optimizers features SolarEdge Sense Connect, an industry-first technology that can prevent potential thermal anomalies at the connector level in addition to the traditional method of detecting them at the string level,” the manufacturer stated. “In addition to the comprehensive safety suite, with integrated SafeDC functionality, rapid shutdown, and ​module-level monitoring, the S-Series offers improved cable layout for simplified and faster installation.”

The new product series comes with a 25-year guarantee and, according to SolarEdge, it complies with EU regulations and will be available for sale in the European market in early 2022.