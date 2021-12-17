Canadian BIPV maker releases 350 W shingle-mimicking modules

From pv magazine USA
Canada-based building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) module manufacturer Mitrex Integrated Solar Technology released a 350 W solar roof panel. The modules are designed to mimic the look of a shingled roof, retaining significant power output while considering the aesthetics of the home.
The panels feature hidden framing that allows for visual integration with non-solar roof sections, and customizable tempered glass in four different shades, including slate and shingle-like designs. The Solar Roof is also integrated with an anti-soiling coating.
The black asphalt mono module offers up to 300 W and open-circuit voltage up to 1000V, while the black slate mono module produces up to 350 W nominal max power and 1000V. The modules measure 80”x40” and have a temperature coefficient of –0.36% per Celsius.
Mitrex Solar Roof panels are manufactured in Ontario, Canada and are backed by a 25-year warranty. The company said the roof-integrated PV can be installed using the same methods of traditional panel installation.
Popular content
This product release comes on the heels of Mitrex’s release of its most powerful solar panel to-date: a two-module 790 W panel.
The panel is built of two 395 W modules and contains 144 monocrystalline cells with 22.5% efficiency. The 790W panel is coated with patented anti-reflective technology, which involves color-treating the glass through pigments that are fused into the glass itself.
Mitrex also makes smaller solar modules, as well as PV facades, solar cladding, solar glass and BIPV systems.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.