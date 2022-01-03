Azure Power commissions 600MW Rajasthan solar project

From pv magazine India
New Delhi-based, NYSE-listed renewables developer Azure Power today announced the commissioning of a 600MW grid-connected solar project awarded to it by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).
The project, in the Bikaner district of Rajasthan, is the largest single-location solar plant in India owned and operated by a developer.
Azure Power commissioned the project in phases, with the last 100MW going online since Saturday.
Popular content
The power generated by the project will be supplied to SECI for 25 years at a tariff of INR2.53/kWh.
Azure Power said the latest project has taken it to 2.51GW of high-performing operational solar assets in India.
“It is an incredible way to start the new year,” said Azure managing director and chief executive officer, Ranjit Gupta. “Since this project was initiated, [at] around the onset of Covid-19 in India, we [have] faced several challenges amid lockdowns and safety concerns. Despite the challenges, and while prioritizing the health and safety of all our employees and communities, we have managed to deliver high performing assets and are extremely proud of achieving yet another milestone in our journey towards a more resilient and sustainable future.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.