New hybrid inverter for rooftop PV arrays from SMA

German inverter manufacturer SMA Solar Technology AG has launched a new hybrid inverter for residential and commercial rooftop PV installations.

The Sunny Tripower Smart Energy is a compact two-in-one device for the operation of heat pumps and electric charging stations. It can be connected via integrated interfaces. The DC-coupled hybrid inverter is available in four power classes: 5kW, 6kW, 8kW, and 10kW. It can be used with a maximum PV array power ranging from 7.5kW to 15kW, with a maximum input voltage of 1,000V.

The transformerless inverter measures 500 mm x 598 mm x 173 mm and weighs 30 kg. It also features natural convection cooling and IP65-rated protection.

The device can reach maximum efficiency of 98.2% and maximum European efficiency of 97.5%. It is compatible with DC-coupled, high-voltage lithium-ion batteries from leading suppliers, according to the manufacturer.

“With its fast charging and discharging capability, the three-phase hybrid inverter ensures maximum battery utilization even in changeable weather,” SMA said. “The integrated automatic backup power supply ensures that consumers in the household can continue to operate in the event of grid failures.”

The manufacturer also said that the inverter has a charging capacity of up to 30A, and noted that it is suitable for new and existing PV systems.

The device can be easily installed in just a few simple steps. It can also be commissioned intuitively via the SMA Installer App 360° without having to open the hybrid inverter. SMA's own “Shade Fix” software ensures that the photovoltaic yields are maximized, even in light shading. In addition, the devices are automatically monitored.