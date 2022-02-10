Soluna unveils 1.28 kWh portable power generator

Shanghai-based battery manufacturer Soluna has developed a portable power generator for outdoor and indoor applications.
Its Volans generator has a storage capacity of 1.28kWh. If combined in a two-unit series, it can reach 2.5kWh.
“Volans has multiple charging options and can be connected to a solar panel as a power generator,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine, noting that the device can also be charged by car chargers, AC inputs, or fast charging if there is a power delivery charger.
The system features built-in 120V(AC) output, continuous AC output power of 1,200W, and peak output of up to 2,400W. It measures 380 mm x 215 mm x 210 mm and weighs in at 30 kg. According to Soluna, it can be fully recharged in an hour.
The LifePO4 battery is claimed to be able to provide 6,000 cycles and 10 years of life. It relies on textured sheet metal parts that purportedly ensure fast heat dissipation. Its usable storage capacity is 1.02kWh and the battery capacity is 50Ah.
The system can be used with LED lighting with a maximum power of 3kW and with an operating temperature range of -10 C to 40 C. It features forced airflow as a cooling method. The new product comes with a one-year warranty.
