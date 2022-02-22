Solarstone launches patented framing kit for BIPV market

Nordics-based Solarstone has launched a patented universal aluminum framing kit, called Click-on, for the building-integrated PV (BIPV) market that it says essentially renders any solar panel into a two-in-one weatherproof roofing material without the need for additional sublayers.

“The Click-on Full Solar Roof concept tackles the main issues BIPV has been facing – compatibility and complexity of installation,” says Solarstone, adding that the kit does not require any screws or adhesives to combine with standard PV modules.

The kit can be easily mounted on-site and, together with the use of aluminum non-active “dummy” modules, even the most complex rooftop configurations can be handled with ease, it says. The two-in-one system has also been successfully tested against fire, wind uplift, and snow-load.

The solution is said to be “the most cost-effective BIPV solution on the market” and Solarstone aims to install 10,000 full solar roofs over the next few years in its goal to attain global BIPV market leadership in the fast-growing retrofit and new-build solar rooftop segments.

Currently, just 10% of the EU-built stock (130 million units) has been upgraded to meet climate change targets and efficiency standards, says Solarstone, meaning there are significant opportunities for installing solar roofs on retrofits and new-builds in both the residential and non-residential sector throughout the EU.

Major advantages

The Click-on kit has “major advantages” over conventional integrated and on-roof solar installations including:

Ease of installation: A standard 80m2 rooftop can be easily fitted with panels in just one day.

A standard 80m2 rooftop can be easily fitted with panels in just one day. Highly aesthetic: The kit is suitable for all types of buildings, including those granted national heritage status, like churches, where restrictions are often imposed on building facades.

The kit is suitable for all types of buildings, including those granted national heritage status, like churches, where restrictions are often imposed on building facades. Cost-effectiveness: The kit is priced competitively when compared to conventional on-roof solar installations.

The kit is priced competitively when compared to conventional on-roof solar installations. BIM models: Professional Revit and Archicad users can take full advantage of modeling contemporary solar roofs with 3D BIM models.

Full solar roof with Click-on and dummy modules

Non-active PV modules (‘dummies’) can be easily integrated into the roof perimeter, areas with permanent shading, and positions with fixed obstacles (chimneys, skylights, ventilation outlets, snow barriers, etc.), says Solarstone.

It explains that the dummy modules are made from aluminum honeycomb panels and are framed with the same Click-on technology. “Active and non-active modules blend naturally with the overall concept of a modern solar roof. Special transition flashings are available to accommodate regular roofing material if passive aluminum modules are not the first choice,” it says.

Amongst other top solar manufacturers like Longi, Solarstone has joined forces with FuturaSun which recently launched a new series of colored PV modules.

“Combining new, exciting PV modules with Click-on framing kit we can now deliver various combinations alongside the full black solar roof experience, providing architects and city planners yet another viable alternative to conventional solutions,” concludes the company.