AE Solar launches new solar module series, increases warranties

The new modules are said to be “extremely durable and resistant to harsh environmental conditions."

German module manufacturer AE Solar has released its new Aurora products – said to be the company’s biggest wattage solar panel series.

The modules come in three different family categories – monofacial, bifacial glass-transparent backsheet, and bifacial double glass – and boast power outputs of between 325W and 670W. Efficiencies range between 19.88% to 21.4%.

The company has also raised its product warranties for the modules from 12 to 15 years and offers a 30-year performance guarantee, reinsured by Ariel Re of Lloyd's London.

The new products are “extremely durable and resistant to harsh environmental conditions including high ammonia, salt mist, sand, and dust as well as potential-induced degradation as per various industry-standard tests such as the IEC, and CE,” says Alexander Maier, Founder, and CEO of AE Solar. He continued, “AE Solar engineers have guaranteed to our customers a higher energy yield, higher durability, and higher reliability.”

Established in 2003, AE Solar, a high-quality PV module TIER1 manufacturer has forged a presence in more than 95 countries. The company’s manufacturing facilities are equipped with the latest generation automated and robotized production lines located at a total area of 32,000m2. Its factories are located in Europe and Asia. AE Solar provides a wide range of PV modules with power outputs up to 670W and efficiencies of up to 21.10%.