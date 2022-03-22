Panasonic joins Solliance consortium

Japanese electronics manufacturer Panasonic has joined the European Solliance Solar Research (Solliance), a consortium based in the Netherlands that specializes in the development of flexible thin-film photovoltaic technologies.

Panasonic joined, in particular, a program for the development of roll-to-roll manufacturing processes aimed at large scale production of flexible perovskite solar cells.

“Research will be carried out at the Solliance pilot production facilities on the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, and in the research facilities of imec in Leuven, Belgium,” Solliance said in a statement. “Panasonic will conduct the feasibility studies on the possibility of large scale roll-to-roll production of printed perovskite solar cells under this program.”

Solliance achieved new conversion efficiencies of 13.5% (cell) and 12.2% (module) for its perovskite-based PV technology in 2017. The group stated at the time that the records were achieved in a factory setting, using an industrially scalable roll to roll process. Later in April 2018, the efficiency of the module was raised to 14.5%. Solliance also recently combined its perovskite with silicon, in the form of a tandem cell structure, with which it was able to realize 29.2% conversion efficiency.

Panasonic had announced in January 2020 it produced a lightweight 30cmx30cm perovskite solar module with an efficiency of 16.09%. The Japanese company has been partnering with Solliance's member imec since 2004.