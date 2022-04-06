Boviet Solar shifts focus to 600W modules, N-TOPCon, HJT cells

From pv magazine USA

Boviet Solar, a Vietnam-based solar PV manufacturer based in San Jose, California, has announced plans to rebrand its solar modules, in addition to three new R&D initiatives.

The company is known for producing monocrystalline PERC PV cells and monofacial and bifacial modules. It is now working on several R&D projects, in collaboration with three universities in Vietnam and one university in China.

It is working on a new N-TOPCon cell technology, which it claims is more efficient and stable. It is also working on a second R&D project to integrate N-TOPCon cells into 600W+ modules. The modules will feature advanced casing and will benefit from a low temperature coefficient, low attenuation, and higher double-sided ratios, said Boviet.

In addition, Boviet Solar is targeting heterojunction (HJT) cell technology. It said it expects HJT to become the next-generation mainstream technology, with an efficiency rating of 27.5%.

New name

Separately, Boviet Solar has renamed its modules after stars. The monofacial modules are now called the “Gamma Series,” while the bifacial modules are called the “Vega Series.”

“We think Vega and Gamma are the perfect images for our highly efficient mono- monofacial and bifacial PV modules with their industry leading power output. Furthermore, star names make sense because our own Sun is of course a star – a star that makes solar energy possible here on Earth,” said Sienna Cen, president of Boviet Solar USA.

Boviet is not the only company switching to TOPCon. The world’s major solar manufacturers can be expected to switch from industry-standard PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) products to tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology “within the next few years,” according to one US analyst.

The technological shift prompted by manufacturers nearing PERC’s conversion efficiency threshold of 23.7% – for commercially produced products – is one of the predictions made by Denver-based Clean Energy Associates (CEA) in its survey of the solar manufacturing industry during the last three months of 2021.