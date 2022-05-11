Smarter E Products: Jetion presents heterojunction solar module series based on n-type G12 wafers

Chinese panel maker Jetion Solar, a unit of China National Building Materials (CNBM), has launched today at the Smarter E event in Munich, German, a heterojunction double-glass bifacial solar modules series based on n-type monocrystalline G12 wafers.

“The module is offered in three versions with 110, 120, and 132 cells, respectively, ” a company's spokesperson told pv magazine. “It's the best option for different photovoltaic application scenarios that the Jetion Solar team has obtained after several market researches and technical tests.”

The 110-cell panel is called JT SZk(B) and is available in five versions with power outputs ranging from 570 W to 590 W and a power conversion efficiency between 21.8% and 22.6%. The open-circuit voltage spans from 41.0 V to 41.6 V and the short-circuit current from 17.15 A to 17.43 A. Its size is 2,384 mm x 1,096 mm x 35 mm and its weight is 32.6 kg.

The 110-cell panel is called JT SZk(B) and is available in five versions with power output ranging from 570 W to 590 W and a power conversion efficiency between 21.8% and 22.6%. The open-circuit voltage spans from 41.0 V to 41.6 V and the short-circuit current from 17.15 A to 17.43 A. Its size is 2,384 mm x 1,096 mm x 35 mm and its weight is 32.6 kg.

The 120-cell module is dubbed JT SIk(B) and is sold in five versions with nominal power of 620 W to 640 W. Its power conversion efficiency ranges from 21.9% to 22.6% and the open-circuit voltage is from 44.6 V to 45.2 V, while the short-circuit current ranges from 17.13 A to 17.40 A. This product measures 2,172 mm x 1,303 mm x 35 mm and weighs 35.3 kg.

Popular content

The third product of the series, with a 130-cell configuration, is the JT SLk(B) module with an output of 680 W to 700 W and a power conversion efficiency of 21.9% to 22.5%. The open-circuit voltage spans from 49.0 V to 49.6 V and the short-circuit current from 17.13 A to 17.38 A. Its size is 2,384 mm x 1,303 mm x 35 mm and it weighs 38.7 kg.

For all products, the solar panel's temperature coefficient is -0.26% per degree Celsius and the manufacturer offers a 12-year product guarantee and a 30-year power output guarantee. The panels are said to be able to operate at 83.5% of their original performance at the end of the guarantee period.

The maximum system voltage for all modules is 1,500 V and the operating temperature is between -40 C and 85 C. They also feature an IP68 enclosure rating, 2 mm anti-reflecting tempered glass, a silver anodized aluminum frame, and multi-busbar (MBB) technology.

“On the basis of MBB combined bifacial and split module design, it is equipped with large-size silicon wafers based on G12 and N-type cell, effectively increasing the optical gain, reducing the electrical loss and the risk of hot spots, which enables the product to have great reliability, conservsion efficiency and power output,” the spokesperson said.