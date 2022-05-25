Solar and heat pumps drive UK’s public sector net-zero plans

England's National Football Museum, a nuclear decommissioning facility, aircraft hangars, and the Royal Botanical Gardens are among the sites which will benefit from solar under a round of UK government grants.
The latest selection of public sector decarbonization projects across England and Scotland, updated this week, includes solar in around GBP 262 million ($328 million) worth of plans. Solar panels in the projects are typically included alongside air and ground-source heat pumps, which are replacing fossil-fuel-powered heating systems.
Phase 3a of the government funding program includes plans for solar on fire stations, police buildings, the National Football Museum in Manchester, and a nuclear decommissioning site at Sellafield, in northwestern England.
Other solar-related plans will be funded at a tennis center, a market, on buildings owned by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency, above car parking spaces, and on aircraft hangars. The list also includes schools, hospitals, community centers, biomass boilers, water source heat pumps, solar thermal technology, and a ground-mounted solar site on a disused school sports court in Abingdon, Oxfordshire.
The Royal Botanical Gardens in Kew, London, secured GBP 4.48 million for a project that includes installing solar on its Jodrell laboratory, which includes the UK's National Mycology Archive.
Popular content
The grants range in size from GBP 21,000 for an air source heat pump to replace a kerosene boiler at Berkshire College of Agriculture to GBP 71.9 million for Nottingham Hospitals NHS Trust, for water and air source heat pumps at two hospitals.
None of the three awards for Scotland included solar.
The UK government's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy published the list.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.