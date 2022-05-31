Chinese PV Industry Brief: China’s NEA predicts 108 GW of solar in 2022

China's National Energy Administration (NEA) expects around 108 GW of new PV installations in 2022, according to China Central Television (CCTV). China installed just 55.1 GW of new PV in 2021, but 16.88 GW of PV were connected to the grid in the first four months of this year, with 3.67 GW of new capacity in April alone.

China Huaneng Group has revealed plans to build a 10 GW solar panel factory in Beihai, Guangxi province. The state-owned company said it will invest CNY 5 billion ($749.8 million) in the new manufacturing facility.

Akcome said it will install more heterojunction module manufacturing lines at its factory in Ganzhou, Jiangxi province. The new lines are part of a plan to reach 6 GW of heterojunction production capacity. They will likely produce PV modules based on 210 mm wafers, with power conversion efficiencies of up to 24.5%.

Longi and Tongwei have announced new prices for wafers and solar cells. Longi left most of its product prices unchanged, but Tongwei raised them slightly, pricing its M6 cells at CNY 1.16 ($0.17)/W and M10 cells at CNY 1.19/W. It kept its G12 product price flat at CNY 1.17/W. Longi maintained the prices of its M10 (182 mm), M6 (166 mm), and G1 (158.75 mm) products at CNY 6.86, CNY 5.72, and CNY 5.52 per piece, respectively.

China Shuifa Singyes has secured a CNY 501 million cash injection from a state-owned distressed asset management company for two of its solar parks. The deal has been structured so that China Shuifa will contribute the solar project companies, worth CNY 719 million, plus CNY 31 million in cash. The funds will be invested in a limited partnership, including CNY 500 million from China Cinda and CNY 1 million from Cinda Capital, both of which are owned by China’s Ministry of Finance. The project companies, which will become 60% subsidiaries of Shuifa Singyes, will then secure a CNY 500 million cash injection.

IDG Energy Investment has switched on its solar cell and semiconductor cleaning equipment production lines in Xuzhou Hi-Tech Zone in Jiangsu province. It installed the production lines with an unnamed German partner.

Comtec Solar said it has until June 17 to publish its 2021 results. The figures were due to be published on May 31, but the company said the auditors had yet to finish their work due to pandemic disruptions. The unaudited figures revealed at the end of March showed a loss for shareholders of CNY 45 million.