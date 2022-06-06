Unlocking C&I around the world

The commercial and industrial (C&I) solar segment is set for a global shakeup. Growatt has released its 125 kW MAX series globally, bringing flexibility and high power to a whole new cohort of customers. And, as a complement to the string inverter for the C&I section, Growatt will also be offering a new tailored storage solution, the WIT 50-100KTL3-H/A battery energy storage system (BESS). It will be available at storage sizes of 50 kW, 63 kW, and 100 kW, in a scalable system configuration up to 300 kW. The new WIT series is expected within this year, offering more flexibility and revenue opportunities for C&I solar.

The MAX 125KTL3-X is the latest model for C&I applications from Shenzhen-based Growatt and had already reached more than 1.5 GW of shipments by the first quarter of 2022. Previously, Growatt’s MAX series 50 kW to 100 kW solution won TÜV Rheinland’s “All Quality Matters” seal, along with other energy storage products winning the same award in 2021.

Designed especially for C&I solar applications, the new MAX model is set with a maximum output power of 125 kW, which is the highest power of string inverter with multiple MPPTs at 400 Vac. With maximum DC input current reaching 32 A for each MPPT and 16 A for each string, this new MAX inverter matches well with high power and bifacial modules. Its 10 MPP trackers support 20 strings at most, which significantly reduces the energy loss caused by shading and module mismatch.

Besides, MAX supports up to 150% DC/AC ratio to achieve lower LCOE for PV plants. With its wide MPPT working range from 180 V to 1,000 V, the inverter can start working earlier in the morning and switch off later in the afternoon, realizing a longer operation time and harvesting much more solar energy.

Growatt also enhances operational safety with Type II SPD on DC and AC sides, fuse-free design, integrated DC switch, string monitoring, as well as optional active arcing protection (AFCI) and built-in PID recovery to provide all-round protection for the inverter and the whole PV system The series also features IP66 enclosures.

As a reference, Growatt’s MAX inverter installations can be found across 500 kW to 5 MW installations, ranging from solar rooftops in the Netherlands to a 1.2 MW C&I rooftop project in Switzerland and a 5 MW ground solar plant in Ukraine. IHS Markit ranks Growatt as a global top-five supplier of commercial inverters.

Smart energy

Growatt has focused its inverters to make system management and maintenance both easier and smarter, Growatt simplifies the management of multiple inverters with Smart Energy Manager, which can also realize export limitation and power factor (PF) control of the system. In addition, the company develops ShinePhone and ShineServer for end-users to monitor system operation anytime, and OSS (Online Smart Service) system for installers and distributors to easily access online service, such as online smart IV scan and diagnosis, remote configuration and firmware upgrade, enabling 60% of issues to be solved without site visits and reducing O&M costs.

Simple storage

Growatt is also bringing simple energy storage to the C&I segment, with the new WIT 50-100KTL3-H/A series, including both hybrid and AC-coupled models – set to launch mid-year for new solar+storage opportunities.

Three products make up the series, with AC output power ratings at 50 kW, 63 kW and 100 kW, scalable up to 300 kW. It offers emergency power supply (EPS) and black start capability, 100% unbalanced load when acting as a backup, 110% continuous AC overloading capacity, with support for remote control of DG, multiple MPPT input and grid-support functions.

The new WIT series devices offer 98.6% efficiency and are IP65 rated against water and dust, with smart air cooling for internal temperature control. It can operate at temperatures between -30 C and 60 C, with derating beginning at 50 C, and to an altitude of 4,000 meters. The device also has an LED display and allows for connectivity via WiFi and app.

Storage provides obvious benefits in terms of self-consumption of excess renewable generation in the solar+storage configuration provided by Growatt’s user-side smart energy solution. The WIT series storage solution can also assist with carbon footprint optimization for better green energy credentials, along with shifting loads to reduce peak energy demand and costs for business owners.

Growatt’s commercial storage inverter WIT 50-100KTL3-H/A, which can be scaled up to 300 kW, offers emergency power supply (EPS) and black start capability.

